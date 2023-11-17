Leede Jones Gab Weighs in on K-Bro Linen Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

KBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.19. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.90 and a one year high of C$35.60. The stock has a market cap of C$357.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

