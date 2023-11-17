Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,263 shares of company stock worth $11,018,244 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of LSCC opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

