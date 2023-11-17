Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.72.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lassonde Industries in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

