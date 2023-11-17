Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,695 shares of company stock worth $3,582,859. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $352.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $250.90 and a one year high of $457.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

