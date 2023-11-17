Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

