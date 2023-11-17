JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $151.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

