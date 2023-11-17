Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 293,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,659,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

