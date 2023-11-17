JMP Securities Cuts Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target to $10.00

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.36.

Get Allakos alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALLK

Allakos Stock Down 9.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 258.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.