Jefferies Financial Group Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $195.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.85.

WMT stock opened at $156.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.75. The company has a market capitalization of $420.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 494,961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,118.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 143,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

