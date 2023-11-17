Investors Buy High Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.