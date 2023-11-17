Investors Buy High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.0 %

GWRE opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.36.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

