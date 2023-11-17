Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Head to Head Analysis

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avantax and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 3 1 0 2.25 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avantax presently has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Avantax’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Avantax has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avantax and Integrated Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million 1.43 $420.25 million $7.75 3.35 Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.30 -$25.46 million ($11.88) -0.15

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 50.96% 0.05% 0.03% Integrated Ventures -659.07% -406.64% -195.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avantax beats Integrated Ventures on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services. It also provides financial planning and advisory services, and retirement plan solutions. The company was formerly known as Blucora, Inc. and changed its name to Avantax, Inc. in January 2023. Avantax, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

