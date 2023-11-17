Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 9,261 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 871.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 11,612.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,954 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in FOX by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,137 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.