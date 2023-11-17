Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 92,371 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,371 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,039,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 641,409 shares of company stock worth $9,738,595. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 329.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

