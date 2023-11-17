Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 86,962 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,962 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,784,000 after buying an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $76.78 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.