Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 73,601 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,601 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.70 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

