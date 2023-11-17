Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 637 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $185.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.82 and a 200 day moving average of $176.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

