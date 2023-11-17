Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 39,020 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,020 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $278.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

