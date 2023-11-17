Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 206,824 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206,824 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.32%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

