Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 135,517 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,517 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $104.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.55. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.