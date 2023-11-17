Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

