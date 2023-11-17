Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 230.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 767.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 423.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

