Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,350 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,157,220. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $585.55 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $481.99 and a twelve month high of $590.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $532.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

