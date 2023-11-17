Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD opened at $113.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $117.05.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

