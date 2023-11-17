Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $389.07 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,684,278.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,484 shares of company stock worth $101,547,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.74.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

