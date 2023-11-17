Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,854 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

