Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 104,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 194,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,690,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

