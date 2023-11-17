Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1,438.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 691,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 646,212 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 805.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 466,898 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,515,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $50,933,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $46,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.30.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average of $138.56.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

