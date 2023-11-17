Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 475,685 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 76.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 258,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 4,967.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,223,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,335,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Down 0.2 %

IVZ stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.