Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,060 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.10.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

