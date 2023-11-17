Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,465. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $176.54 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.76 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.71. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

