Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 396,986 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,428 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.