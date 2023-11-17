Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,398 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $223.42 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.65 and a 200-day moving average of $231.55.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

