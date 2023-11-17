Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 167.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,186,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,172,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,627,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 22,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

JAZZ opened at $121.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 138.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $115.97 and a 52 week high of $160.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

