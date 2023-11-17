Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,030 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $84.20 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

