Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $158,509,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,450.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,367.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,327.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company's stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

