Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $979,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

