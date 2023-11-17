Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,107 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

