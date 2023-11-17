Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,896 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,529 shares of company stock valued at $70,677,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $113.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $134.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

