Insider Selling: PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CFO Sells $8,063,860.20 in Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.90. The company has a market cap of $230.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

