Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Sells $5,071,900.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $489.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.79. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.13 and a beta of 2.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $535.21.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.80.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

