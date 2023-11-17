Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells $3,286,600.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Insulet Price Performance
PODD opened at $174.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.85 and a 200-day moving average of $228.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after buying an additional 433,884 shares during the period.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
