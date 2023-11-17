Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,914,454.74 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,581,658.42.

On Wednesday, August 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $3,441,500.00.

On Monday, August 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $467,307.76.

On Friday, August 25th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $6,004.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 11,480 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $690,177.60.

On Monday, August 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $48,376.00.

On Friday, August 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,154 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $618,175.52.

On Wednesday, August 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $803,727.96.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

