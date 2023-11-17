Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $4,125,400.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $673,680.00.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $213.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

