Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Sells C$1,811,500.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total value of C$1,811,500.00.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, John Mccluskey sold 62,791 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.85, for a total value of C$1,120,819.35.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$17.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.57 and a 12 month high of C$19.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.58.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$343.72 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.825188 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

