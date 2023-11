Insider Buying: Block, Inc. (ASX:SQ2) Insider Acquires 495,539 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (ASX:SQ2 – Get Free Report) insider Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$50.89 ($32.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,215,502.02 ($16,060,829.31).

Roelof Botha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Roelof Botha purchased 15,262 shares of Block stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$50.99 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$778,239.90 ($495,694.21).

On Monday, November 13th, Roelof Botha acquired 23,433 shares of Block stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$50.97 ($32.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,194,473.74 ($760,811.30).

Block, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates tools that enables sellers to accept card payments and provides reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement. The company provides hardware products, including Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology; Square Terminal, a payments device and receipt printer to replace traditional keypad terminals, which accepts tap, dip, and swipe payments; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; Square Reader for contactless and chip that accepts EMV chip cards and NFC payments, enabling acceptance through Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other mobile wallets; and Square Reader for magstripe, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic-stripe cards by connecting with an iOS or Android smartphone or tablet through the headphone jack or Lightning connector.

