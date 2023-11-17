Insider Buying: Block, Inc. (ASX:SQ2) Insider Acquires 495,539 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (ASX:SQ2 – Get Free Report) insider Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$50.89 ($32.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,215,502.02 ($16,060,829.31).
Roelof Botha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 10th, Roelof Botha purchased 15,262 shares of Block stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$50.99 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$778,239.90 ($495,694.21).
- On Monday, November 13th, Roelof Botha acquired 23,433 shares of Block stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$50.97 ($32.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,194,473.74 ($760,811.30).
Block Price Performance
About Block
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.