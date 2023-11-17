Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) PT Lowered to C$3.40 at Cormark

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$3.40 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Indigo Books & Music Price Performance

Shares of IDG stock opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16. Indigo Books & Music has a twelve month low of C$1.04 and a twelve month high of C$2.60.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products, as well as kid's books, outdoor, beauty, and paper products.

