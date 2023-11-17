Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

IBTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $67.38.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 91.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Free Report

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.