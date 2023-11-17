Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) versus AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Financial Review

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Imunon has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnaptysBio has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Imunon alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Imunon and AnaptysBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imunon N/A -75.93% -51.47% AnaptysBio -988.11% -81.89% -27.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

4.3% of Imunon shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Imunon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of AnaptysBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Imunon and AnaptysBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imunon 0 0 1 0 3.00 AnaptysBio 0 4 1 0 2.20

Imunon presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,181.64%. AnaptysBio has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.37%. Given Imunon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Imunon is more favorable than AnaptysBio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imunon and AnaptysBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imunon $250,000.00 35.09 -$35.90 million ($3.77) -0.25 AnaptysBio $10.29 million 36.83 -$128.72 million ($5.42) -2.63

Imunon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AnaptysBio. AnaptysBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imunon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Imunon beats AnaptysBio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imunon

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also has two platform technologies, such as TheraPlas® platform for the development of immunotherapies and other anti-cancer nucleic acid-based therapies; and PLACCINE platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer. The company was formerly known as Celsion Corporation and changed its name to Imunon, Inc. in September 2022. Imunon, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation. The company also focuses on developing various antibody programs that are advanced to preclinical and clinical milestones under its collaborations. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb; and license agreements with United Kingdom Research and Innovation, as well as Millipore Corporation. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.