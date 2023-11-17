IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.33) to GBX 1,920 ($23.58) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,960 ($24.07) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,722.00.

IMI Stock Performance

About IMI

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. IMI has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

